Prosecutor’s Office
Steven Shydzik, 29, St. Maries, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, April 3.
Meladee E. Kady, 25, St. Maries, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, April 3.
Amanda L. Reeder, 37, Spokane, driving without privileges, no insurance, April 3
Richard D. Henry, 35, Lewiston, driving without privileges, open container, April 4.
Joseph E. Sands, 44, St. Maries, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, April 6.
James A. Freeman, 41, Nevada, driving without privileges, April 6.
Garry R. Miller, 57, St. Maries, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without privileges, April 6.
