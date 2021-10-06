Soy-Citrus Stir-Fry: 2 teaspoons Cornstarch, 1/4 cup Lime Juice, 1/4 cup Soy Sauce, 1/4 teaspoon Ground Ginger, Small amount Oil, 3 to 4 cups Vegetables; mushrooms, green or red peppers, pea pods, zucchini, broccoli, cabbage or onions, 12 to 14 ounces Shellfish or cubed Fish.
Mix together first 4 ingredients to make sauce. Cut vegetables into bite-size pieces; stir-fry in oil until tender-crisp. Add shellfish or fish and cook until fish has begun to turn opaque; about 2 to 3 miinutes. Add sauce. Cook until sauce thickens; add water if sauce is too thick. Makes 4 servings. Great served with hot rice.
Chromebooks: 25 Chromebooks were given to the UpRiver Elementary School.
Bunco: Bunco winners were Freda Albert, first; Al Albert, second; Bess Boutillier, third and Jean McQueen, fourth. Hostess for Sept. was Jean McQueen. Bunco is played on the last Monday of the month at Kristie Hunter's house in Santa.
Adopt-a-Mile: The Friends of the Library has done the Adopt-a-Mile for over 20 years. It was very rewarding to be a part of taking pride in the community, stated Joanne O'Dwyer, FOL's president.
Anyone interested in applying for a portion of the highway or continuing to do the Friends of the Library stretch can contact the Idaho Transportation Department at 1-208-772-1200.
Bingo: Sept. 30 winners were Bess Boutillier, Anna Rowsey, David Groth, Rhonda Manley, Mike Love, Frankie Smith, Janice Hardman, Cathy Anderson, Freda Albert, Betty Jones and Tina Smith. The "Hot Ball" is now $150. UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m.
Lottery: The "Lottery" Scratch for School was done in Coeur d' Alene on Sept. 30 by Mr. TJ Blackwell, principal; Koreena Stowell, sixth grade teacher and Mrs. Dani Blackwell, School District 41's psychologist. They scratched off $198 worth of lottery tickets for UpRiver Elementary.
Weight Club: Cathy Anderson was the Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets on Friday mornings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 8 to 9 a.m.
Baby: Jim and Cathy Anderson of Fernwood are proud great-grandparents to Aeris Michelle Dole. Her parents are grandson, Evan and granddaugher, Tabby Dole of Moscow. She was born on Aug. 14, 2021 at Gritman Hospital in Moscow. Aeris weighted 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Donations: The Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. has selected UpRiver Elementary School to receive a corporate gift of $200 for math and science education.
The SEL is a high-tech manufacturer headquartered in Pullman, Wa. They invent, design and build products in the USA that protect power grids around the world. The SEL are committed to developing the next generation of innovators and inventors through the support of science, technology, engineering and math education.
A personal donation of $250 was given to the UpRiver School.
UpRiver PTO: The UpRiver PTO will meet on Oct. 6 (tonight) at the Tri-Community Library at 4 p.m.
Adult Coloring: Adult Coloring is offered at the Tri-Community Library on Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m.
Food Bank: The UpRiver Food Bank, located at the Fernwood CAF Building will have a food distribution on Oct. 8 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Please bring your own box.
Meals: The Fernwood Senior Center has meals for the public every Monday and Thursday at noon. Pick-up meals are ready at 11:30 a.m. Contact John Smith, chef at 208-245-3392 to place an order.
Late Start: Late Start Monday will be Oct. 11. Breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. and class will begin at 9 a.m.
Seniors: The Fernwood Senior Center will hold their monthly meeting on Oct. 12 after lunch.
Sealant Clinic: Dental Sealant information papers will be sent home to UpRiver students this week. The free dental sealant clinic will be offered to students to help with dental care. The clinic will be on Oct. 13.
Pictures: School pictures have been re-scheduled for Oct. 21.
AA: An open Alcohol Anonymous meeting meets in the basement of the UpRiver Bible Church on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. The door facing the parking lot will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.