Monday, July 1
9:46 a.m.: A Fernwood woman said the hose he used to water his lawn had been cut. She said a neighbor had noted children in the area some days before, but did not have evidence they cut the line.
4:13 p.m.: A Fernwood resident said they were gone from their home briefly, and when they returned their kitchen light was on and a pack of soda was missing. He did not want contact with deputies at that time.
Tuesday, July 2
10:34 a.m.: A deputy stopped a boat near Cherry Bend for expired registration and negligent operation of a boat.
Wednesday, July 3
5:27 p.m.: A driver near DeSmet said someone had dumped off a dog on the side of the highway.
9:07 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said she evicted a man from an address she controlled. She said he is now squatting in her RV.
10:48 p.m.: A Plummer woman said someone stole a neighbor’s vehicle without permission. Tribal officers were advised.
Thursday, July 4
9:08 a.m.: A St. Maries man said he’d been in a fight with another resident, and requested medical assistance for scratches to his face.
11:45 a.m.: A St. Maries man said a manhole cover was not placed properly in the IGA parking lot. City maintenance was advised.
1:54 p.m.: A Plummer woman said a dumpster was on fire downtown.
7:46 p.m.: A Fernwood resident said a man was kicking the front door of the Fernwood Merc and screaming before walking away.
10:40 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said a little boy showed up on her door step, saying his father was beating him and his brother. An arrest was made.
Friday, July 5
6:26 p.m.: A man in St. Maries said a generator was taken from his property. he said a padlock was cut on the property. He said he would come in with a written report.
11:44 p.m.: A woman said she and her boyfriend got into a fight in St. Maries, and she punched out his window. She said she didn’t want him back in the house. An arrest was made.
Saturday, July 6
5:25 p.m.: A Tensed resident reported a shop lifter. She advised her husband had the suspect detained until deputies could arrive. An arrest was made.
Sunday, July 7
11:08 a.m.: A woman in St. Maries said a felon in the city had guns in his house. She said she’d been getting threatening messages from the man.
Monday, July 8
4:17 p.m.: A Fernwood resident said a Chihuahua followed one of the employees to the office, and they were going to take it for the night.
