The St. Maries Study Club met at the home of Bev Linn on October 10th where fifteen members attended.
Dessert was served by Barbara Grieser, and Jane Thornes and MaryAnne Wheeler reviewed the bylaws and constitution. The club renewed its subscription for the Spokesman Review for the St. Maries Public Library for a year.
Jane Thornes gave an interesting program on the Assoteague Lighthouse near the border of Virginia and Maryland. Pat Ducommen was the winner of the hostess gift.
Our next meeting will be November 14 at the Presbyterian Church. Pat Ducommen is the hostess, Laura Lee Gibson will serve the dessert and Penny Carpenter will give the program.
