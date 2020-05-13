Prosecutor’s Office
William C. Chappell, 52, Plummer, petty-theft, September 2019.
Samuel A. Cox, 54, Fernwood, violation of protection order, April 23.
Jacob B. Faulkenberry, 21, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, April 29.
Katie C. Collins, 26, St. Maries, possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia, April 30.
Amanda M. Shaw, 68, Moscow, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, April 30.
Larry D. Freeman, 46, Moscow, frequenting place drugs are used, May 1.
Steven C. Fisher, 48, Moscow, possession of drug paraphernalia, frequenting place drugs are used, May 1.
Amanda M. Berney, 28, Moscow, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 1.
Lynette C. Daman, 65, DeSmet, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, May 2.
Amanda M. Hill, 35, Tekoa, WA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, May 2.
Michael G. Baldwin, 49, Spokane Valley, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, May 2.
Lisa I. Anderson, 43, St. Maries, shelter runaway, providing false information, injury to child, obstructing an officer, May 3.
James P. Lanholz, 48, St. Maries, possession of paraphernalia with intent to use, May 5.
