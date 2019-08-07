Distance from St. Maries: Approx. 50 miles
Directions: Take the St. Joe River Road east out of St. Maries to Avery. Continue through Avery. Turn left just after leaving Avery on Moon Pass Road, which follows the North Fork of the St. Joe River. Continue on Moon Pass Road for approximately four and-a-half miles to the first bridge crossing the North Fork of the St. Joe River. Take the left before the bridge. The road forks after dropping steeply downhill. At the fork, take Road 1997B to Telichpah Campground. Signage leads to Trail #196, which leads to Trail #501 after a two mile trek.
