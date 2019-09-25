Prosecutor’s Office
Carl R. McGovern, Jr., 47, of Santa. Possession of methamphetamine (Sept. 15).
Randen A. Reeves, 37, of St. Maries. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Sept. 14).
Dispositions
Mitchel M. Freeman, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (Feb. 21). $247.50 costs, 120 days jail (90 days suspended, 30 days credited), 2 years unsupervised probation.
Donald R. Hall, 24, pleaded guilty to inattentive or careless driving (Sept. 8). $150 fines, $157.50 costs, 1 day jail (1 day credited).
Blake E. Minier, 24, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (Aug. 10). $800 fines, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail (140 days suspended, 1 day credited), 90 days driver’s license suspension, 1 year supervised probation.
Civil Court
Discover Bank vs. Michael Yearout, case dismissed with prejudice (Sept. 12).
Capital One Bank N.A. vs. Akilah P. Odell, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,639.93 (Sept. 13).
Joel E. Chopot vs. Crystal and Matthew Taylor, default judgment for the plaintiff of $609.28 (Sept. 16).
