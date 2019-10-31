Prosecutor’s Office
Daniel S. Crabb, 34, of Coeur d’Alene. Malicious injury to property (Oct. 17).
Alicia L. Frazier, 39, of St. Maries. Violation of a civil protection order (Oct. 17).
Jack L. Phillips, 35, of St. Maries. Felony attempting to remove an officers firearm (Oct. 20). Phillips is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing officers and disturbing the peace (Oct. 20).
Bradley D. Walters, 20, of St. Maries. First degree kidnapping, a felony (Oct. 17).
Dispositions
Derek D. Leeds, 30, had charges dismissed for resisting or obstructing officers, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (July 8).
Rebecca l. Taylor, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (Aug. 24). $102.50 finese, $197.50 costs.
Civil Court
North Idaho Credit Corp. vs. Season M. Scruggs, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,559.36 (Oct. 21).
Action Collection Service Inc. vs. Kristi Germeaux, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,336.00 (Oct. 21).
Capital One Bank N.A. vs. Tammie Vivier, two default judgments for the plaintiff of $7,873.00 and $7,874.63 (Oct. 21).
Automated Accounts Inc. vs. Derek Charles, default judgment for the plaintiff of $2,178.60 (Oct. 21).
Chapman Financial Services vs. Diana and Wesley Rice, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,444.30 (Oct. 21).
Chapman Financial Services vs. Dirk and Melissa Mauro, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,038.39 (Oct. 21).
Automated Accounts Inc. vs. Jodi Atwood, default judgment for the plaintiff of $1,038.39 (Oct. 22).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.