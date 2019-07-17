Three local schools will receive free, fresh fruit and vegetables during the 2019-2020 school year thanks to grants from the Department of Agriculture. The program, called the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, provides nutritional options to school districts that do not frequently receive or serve fresh fruits or vegetables.
Plummer-Worley Joint School District will receive $11,506.86 for the program. The Coeur d’Alene Tribal School received $4,830.04, and Kootenai School District got $4,190.77. Districts are reimbursed for providing fresh fruits and vegetables outside of existing school meal programs. Grants were awarded through a competitive application process.
