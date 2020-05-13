Monday, May 4
5:47 p.m.: A Fernwood resident requested a vin inspection for three 1995 Chevy pickups and reported they had a set of tires and wheels stolen.
Tuesday, May 5
8:59 a.m.: A Plummer resident reported that they went to retrieve a gun from their night stand the week prior and it was gone. They said it could have been taken up to a year ago.
9:10 a.m.: A Plummer resident reported a rental vehicle stolen. They said there were uncertain how it was stolen because the push button start required the key fob which they still had in their possession.
12:24 p.m.: Visitors to the Lake Chatcolet docks were surprised by a bear hanging in some nearby trees. They left when the bear moved towards them.
2:25 p.m.: A man reported losing his pistol after a Sunday hike on the border of Benewah and Shoshone County. He said he took the gun off and placed it in the back of his pickup and was unsure where the gun fell out as he made several stops that day.
7:49 p.m.: A St. Maries resident called 911 because her 16-month-old child caught their knee in a chair and became stuck.
8:27 p.m.: A St. Maries resident called 911 because his 17-year-old son was drunk and uncontrollable.
10:10 p.m.: A Plummer resident called 911 because her 16-year-old daughter consumed an excess of heartburn medication following a fight with her boyfriend.
Wednesday, May 6
9:45 a.m.: A Fernwood resident reported that her medications were missing from the black backpack she left in her vehicle. Her doctor requested a report of the event to get her medications replaced.
6:53 p.m.: A medical flight was forced to land in a field near Tensed for a mechanical issue.
Friday, May 8
8:40 a.m.: A Milltown resident reported that the new chipper is running again and woke her up.
9:45 a.m.: A flatbed truck reportedly side-swiped a driver on State 5 and did not stop. The truck was headed towards St. Maries.
2:38 p.m.: A driver reported a flipped vehicle near Canary Creek Road in the Rose Lake area. He did not find anyone nearby.
6:42 p.m.: A Tensed man called to report that his soon-to-be-ex-wife was stalking him, driving by the house really slow and is always around wherever he is.
10:19 p.m.: A mother requested her daughter’s vehicle be searched for drugs before she retrieved it following her daughter’s arrest.
11:03 p.m.: A driver on State 3, near milepost 90, reported that she saw a light near the dumpsters. She did not know if she saw a vehicle but she did stop and talk with a man who said he was going to try his luck catching some fish there.
1:09 p.m.: A St. Maries resident reported they were being harassed because they were all having a good time when a BCSO deputy came over with his gun strapped on and told them to be quiet.
Saturday, May 9
9:06 a.m.: Landfill maintenance reported that they were moving some garbage when they hit something that sparked. They said after it sparked, that fog started coming out of the pile along with a funny smell. They wanted to know if they should continue working.
Sunday, May 10
9:09 p.m.: A wreck was reported on Highway 95 near Tensed. A black car was flipped on its top in the middle of the road blocking traffic. An ambulance was requested.
Monday, May 10
8:59 a.m.: An accident occurred in the area of Highway 95 and State 5 in which a vehicle ran a light and hit a pole. No injury was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.