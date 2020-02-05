Prosecutor’s office
John C. Loomer, Jr., 50, of Emida. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Jan. 18).
Garalinda K. Bolin, 53, of Emida. Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (Jan. 18).
Jeanette M. Lawson, 39, of St. Maries. Excessive DUI (BAC 0.20) (Jan. 24).
Tyra M. Shaver, 43, of St. Maries. Trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia (Jan. 27).
Mikaela A. Bell, 22, of Post Falls. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia (Jan. 27).
Cassandra Morris, 21, of Post Falls. Possession of drug paraphernalia and frequenting a place where drugs are used (Jan. 27).
Kyle E Jestila, 28, of St. Maries. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia (Jan. 21).
Michael R. Minier, 44, of St. Maries. Driving under the influence (Jan. 28)
Dispositions
Isabel M. Bohlscheid, 21, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (Dec. 20, 2019). $297.50 fines, $202.50 costs, 4 days jail, 120 days driver’s license suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation.
Dallas R. Eells, Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (July 27, 2019). $297.50 fines, $252.50 costs, 60 days jail (56 days suspended), 150 days driver’s license suspended, 2 years unsupervised probation.
Glen N. Lambert, 71, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence (Nov. 29, 2019). $297.50 fines, $216.90 costs, 40 days jail (28 days suspended), 90 days driver’s license suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation.
Civil Court
Chapman Financial Services vs. Jaclyn and Joseph Talbot. Defautl judgment for the plaintiff of $5,294.38 (Jan. 27).
St. Maries Property Management, LLC vs Casey Nelson. Default judgment for the plaintiff of $2,455 (Jan. 28).
