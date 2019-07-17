The St. Maries School District is seeking interested residents to fill a vacancy on its school board.
The Zone 5 trustee position is vacant after the resignation of former trustee Devon Barta, whose resignation came after moving out of the zone’s boundaries.
Those interested must be 18 years of age and a US citizen who has resided in Zone 5 for the school district for at least 30 days. Applicants may send a letter of interest to St. Maries Joint School District No. 41, PO Box 384, 240 S. 11th Street in St. Maries by July 19, 2019.
The finalist will be appointed to complete Ms. Barta’s four-year term through December 31, 2019. The Zone 5 Trustee position is up for election during the November 5, 2019 general election.
Zone 5 is generally located in the northwest corner of the School District and encompasses portions of the west side of the City of St. Maries, Shepherd Road, Cottonwood Drive, Shay Hill and portions of the Benewah and the Parkline areas.
For further information, please contact Superintendent Alica Holthaus at the District Administration Offices at 208-245-2579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.