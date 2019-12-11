Tuesday, Dec. 3
10:50 a.m.: A property owner near DeSmet said people were driving and hunting on his land, and he would like to press charges.
3:03 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said someone had stolen her aunt’s birdbath. An arrest was made.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
8:24 a.m.: A Tensed man reported a suspected arson of his vehicle. Dispatch advised him to contact Tensed Fire to perform an investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 5
7:46 a.m.: A St. Maries resident received a phone call from an entity claiming to be with the social security office. The person said their social security number was under investigation, and they needed to contact a number. The resident reported the call as fraud.
2:30 p.m.: A Tensed resident reported continuing problems with a neighbor about trespass on her property. She asked to speak with a deputy.
11:46 p.m.: Dispatch received a report that a Southwest Airlines 747 was struck with a visible green laser during their flight into Spokane. Pilots reported the illumination came from the St. Maries area. The call was for information only, and no action was requested at the time.
Friday, Dec. 6
12:32 a.m.: An ISP officer advised they were in pursuit of a vehicle on State 3 heading toward Benewah County.
9:12 a.m.: An area pawn shop reported an NCIC hit on a firearm in their inventory, indicated a possible stolen gun.
12:47 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said she’d been shopping in town, and at both locations she went she was accosted by another woman. That woman accused her of stalking and flirting with her husband, making vague threats. The caller said she did not know who the woman was, and suggested the she could have confused her for someone else.
1:27 p.m.: A man in St. Maries reported two pistols as stolen from his vehicle.
7:59 p.m.: A St. Maries woman said her former son-in-law was slandering her in blog posts, and wanted contact with a deputy.
Saturday, Dec. 7
7:41 p.m.: A Fernwod woman said her husband had given a ride to another man earlier that day. During the ride, the husband said the man was silly about something, and the man became angry and threatened to shoot the husband.
Sunday, Dec. 8
8:18 a.m.: A St. Maries restaurant reported a break-in. They said money and receipts had been missing from their box over the last week.
Monday, Dec. 9
11:17 a.m.: A St. Maries resident said she’d found bugs inside beverage cans she’d purchased, and that she’d asked the store not to stock that product anymore.
3:47 p.m.: A St. Maries resident said her daughter had mailed her a key, but the envelope it was sent in had been slit open and the key was missing. The caller notified the post office.
8:28 p.m.: An out-of-state woman said someone with a northern Idaho phone number was impersonating her and posting fake advertisements that she was putting her baby up for adoption. The suspect took maternity photos and ultrasound images from Facebook to complete the impersonation. Dispatch advised the caller to contact their local law enforcement office.
