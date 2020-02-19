Hot Chili Dip: 24-oz. jar Hot Salsa 15-oz. can Chili with Beans 2 - 2
1/4-oz. cans sliced ripe Olives, drained 12 oz. Mild Cheese, cubed. Combine all ingredients in slow cooker. Cover. Cook on low 1-2 hours, until cheese is melted, stirring halfway through. Serve with torilla chips. Makes 2 cups.
Birthday: Rick Pietlicki of Santa celebrated his 70th birhtday with family and friends. Rick was born on Feb. 12, 1950 in Hereford, UK.
Bingo: Frankie Smith called at UpRiver Bingo. Winners were Tina Smith, Cathy Anderson, Anna Olson, Kim Rohrich, Candy Crocker, Freda Albert, Jeanette Baptiste, Kristi Hunter, Bess Boutillier, Anna Rowsey and Dave Sawley. Jeanette Baptiste won blackout ($27). The UpRiver Bingo is played on Thursday evenings at the Fernwood Senior Center from 5:45 to 8 p.m.
Weight Club: Kristi Preyer was the Queen of the Week.
Winners: The winners from the Fernwood Senior Center’s “Sweetheat Breakfast” raffles were Candy Crocker of Fernwood, 50/50 and John Magallon of Santa, Trump 2020 hat.
School Lunches: School District 41 UpRiver lunches are Feb. 19- sausage pizza, lunch salad, mixed fruit and milk; Feb. 20- chicken & rice soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, applesauce and milk; Feb. 21- chicken sandwich, peas, pears, mayo, ketchup and milk; Feb. 24- chicken nugget, sidewinders, baked beans, diced apricots, ketchup/barbeque and milk; Feb. 25- barbeque chicken drumstick, tea roll, au gratin potatoes, mixed fruit and milk.
Food Drive: The Souper-Bowl Food Drive has one week remaining at UpRiver Elementary School. The Kindergarten/First grades-79 pounds; Second/Third grades-48 pounds; Fourth/Fifth grades-68 pounds and Sixth grade-22 pounds. The food will be donated to the UpRiver Food Bank. The class that brings in the most food wins a movie and pop corn.
T-Shirts: The Tri-Community Library will have “T-Shirt Up-Cycle” on Mar. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m.
UCU: The UpRiver Community United will meet on Feb. 20 at the Fernwood CAF Building at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Class: “Knit and Stitch” will be at the Tri-Community Library on Mar. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Open to all ages.
Community Education Event: How to build your own Trauma Kit-Philosophy & Ergonomics. This is a community education event sponsored by the UpRiver Bible Church in Fernwood on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. You will learn how to build your own home trauma kit. Learn the difference between a trauma kit and a first aid kit. Learn how to stop massive bleeding and how to suture a wound. Contact Pastor Brian Primer at 208-245-2258 for any questions.
Santa/Fernwood: The Santa-Fernwood Sewer Project will meet at the District Office on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.
Santa: The Santa Water and Sewer District will meet at the District Office on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.
