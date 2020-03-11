The Idaho Natural Resources Conservation Service has released the March Water Supply Outlook Report for the Panhandle region.
The report states that the projected stream flow for March across most of the Panhandle is above normal. Though most of the reservoirs and lakes in the region are currently below the normal volume of water for this time of year, the report suggests that there will be plentiful water runoff this spring.
Water-year precipitation in the Panhandle has also maintained near normal levels after an abundance of of rain and snow was observed in January. Storms in February brought a fair amount of snow pack to the regions mountains.
Daniel Tappa, the supervisory hydrologist with INRCS, said that clear skies and cold temperatures in February helped with preserving the state's snowpack.
Updates on daily conditions around the state can be followed on the Real-Time Conditions page by visiting nrcs.usda.gov.
