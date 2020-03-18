Avista implemented efforts this week to mitigate the risk of the coronavirus.
Beginning today (Wednesday) all Avista offices will be closed to the public and employees with job functions not critical to providing safe and reliable electric and natural gas service or essential business support services will be required to work from or stay at home.
Customers can reach us to report outages, make payments and conduct additional business in a number of ways, including:
Online at myavista.com; phone: (800) 227-9187; pay by text: text PAY to AVISTA (284-782); pay stations or pay by mail at Avista Utilities, 1411 E. Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99252-0001.
If customers find themselves facing financial difficulties, they are encouraged to call Avista at (800) 227-9187.
