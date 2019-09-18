The Idaho State Board of Education wants more state residents to know about the Opportunity Scholarship for Adult Learners.
The board has recently distributed outreach fliers to college campuses throughout Idaho as well as changed the requirements to receive the scholarships with hopes that more applicants would apply.
Last month the SBE adjusted the rules for eligibility for the scholarship.
Adult Learners with a 2.5 GPA can apply for the scholarship and renew it as long as they keep a 2.7 GPA after returning to school.
Adult Learners must have “stopped out” of college or career technical school for two years and once enrolled, they must show progress towards their degree in order to maintain eligibility.
The new rules also direct institutions to work with scholarship recipients to determine if college credits can be received from prior learning gained during military or industrial training.
The Opportunity Scholarship for Adult Learners targets adults in their twenties and older who wish to return to school to finish their degree or technical certificate. The scholarship provides up to $3500 per year for students and the scholarship can be applied for up to three weeks prior to the start of a semester.
In a year since the scholarship went into effect, 600 Idahoans have applied.
For more information on the Opportunity Scholarship for Adult Learners visit OpportunityIdaho.com.
