Coeur d’Alene Casino CEO Francis SiJohn was recently named one of Catalyst Magazine’s top 10 most influential business leaders in Coeur d’Alene.
Bozzi Media, who publishes Catalyst, creates the annual list, called Power Awards, which represents the region’s most influential professionals who shape our community in positive ways.
A long-time leader within Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Francis SiJohn is in his third year as CEO of the Coeur d’Alene Casino. He has already overseen many initiatives, including a major 68,000 square-foot renovation to the casino, which was completed in March 2019.
“This is an incredible recognition not just for me but also for the Casino and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe,” Mr. SiJohn said. “It’s an acknowledgement that our efforts in the local economy and the local community have not gone unnoticed. There are more great things to come.”
Mr. SiJohn and the other award recipients were celebrated at a Sept. 18 event.
