This fall the St. Maries Library has a packed calendar for local children.
The library plans to offer more after school activities open to children of all ages, and a lot of the activities focus on education and technologies.
The library will host its newest event, Challenge Day, every Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. This event gives children the opportunity to test their skills against one another in LEGO building and STEM activities.
The kids who participate can also battle robots that are controlled by a tablet, something Librarian Pinky Humphrey said has been a popular attraction for children.
“That was what the kids mainly wanted to challenge each other to on our first Challenge Day,” Mrs. Humphrey said.
Each week a new prize will be available to participants and will be provided by different sponsors.
Mrs. Humphrey said the STEM kits focus on physics, engineering and robotics. She also mentioned that the kits used in the challenges are available for kids to check out as well.
“We have a different generation of kids who come in now,” Mrs. Humphrey said. “We want to get them started early on these kinds of things and focus a lot on education.”
She said the STEM kits were provided by the Friends of the Library organization, and the library plans to expand the amount of kits they have available for children to check out.
The library also offers children the opportunity to experience virtual reality on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m. Mrs. Humphrey said that its an important feature because not everyone gets to experience that kind of technology at home.
“We are trying to broaden the technologies in the library, that’s why we do VR as well,” Mrs. Humphrey said, “it’s expensive, so the kids that can’t afford to buy it can experience it here.”
The library also offers educational opportunities to children two and older by hosting story time on Thursdays at noon. They said they plan to cover a variety of topics that get children more involved with the library.
“We want kids to learn in the library and explore,” Mrs. Humphrey said. “We want the library to have more programs focused on the youth.”
