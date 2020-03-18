The recent development that Benewah County has decided to back Timber Plus in writing a grant to fund the creation of an RV Park in St. Maries city limits has received both praise and backlash.
Though there have been pros and cons brought up by the residents of Benewah County, we checked in with officials from the city of Harrison, which has an RV park of its own, to see what their experience has been with operating an RV park within city limits.
Harrison City Council President Russel Riberich said that the RV park in Harrison has pros that certainly outweigh the cons. He said that for as long as he has lived in Harrison, there has always been an RV park.
“We’ve always had an RV park as far as I know. It is a revenue source for the city so that is important,” Mr. riberich said. “It’s a huge part of our influx of business. We don’t have enough places for people to stay in town so it provides that for tourists.”
He said that the city gets to benefit from the revenue generated by the park, but they are not the only ones who profit.”
“Not only does it produce revenue for the city, but I would say that those RVs are revenue for the businesses in town,” Mr. Riberich said. “It brings in business for the community that otherwise wouldn’t be there.”
He also said that the park generates jobs each year and that the city hires a campground host each year.
Mr. Riberich said that there have been hurdles that the city has faced regarding the influx of people the RV park brings to the city. He said it’s mainly due to the size and infrastructure of Harrison.
“The biggest source of conflict is the traffic, you have to plan well for people to be able to get in and out,” Mr. Riberich said. “In Harrison it’s such a choking point when you come down that hill and where they cross the trail. There’s lots of activity that causes traffic jams for the boaters, restaurant and the bikers. We have a scaling problem but that’s not the fault of the RVs.”
He also mentioned that the demographic for those who bring their RV’s to town are generally good citizens.
“RV people are typically good residents,” Mr. Riberich said. “It’s not the demographic that causes problems in our city in the summer.”
From May 2018 to October 2019 the RV park did show a noteworthy amount of profit. The city payed over $39,000 in expenses to operate the park. Around $36,000 of that amount was for for contract labor expenses and professional fees which includes insurance, lease and legal expenses.
The net income at the end of the period was over $98,000.
Mr. Riberich said that he understands the argument between private and public ownership of the RV park proposed in St. Maries but thinks that locals won’t have to worry about competition.
“I think it’s a valid argument,” Mr. Riberich said. “But if you look at the St. Joe, the rates for camping all summer with an RV are cheaper than what they will charge down here. In my mind it’s not competition. It’s targeting a different demographic than the current private market."
