Chase Beckner is the top-earner after two weeks of the annual Gazette Record subscription campaign. Chase has collected $248 in cash commissions.
William and Jared Dittman are not far behind. The Dittman siblings have earned $202 in commissions after two weeks of sales.
“In addition to their cash commissions, every sale earns bonus money. Chase, William and Jared have always worked hard and earned nice bonuses,” Dan Hammes, publisher, said.
Other top-performers and their earning include Sage Moore ($174), Kelby and Rylen Harvey ($168), Cody Loe ($146) and Nisha Banjao ($128).
“All these youngsters are working hard to earn extra cash for themselves,” Mr. Hammes said. “We’ve been doing this campaign for more than 60 years and every year we have salesmen who impress us with their work ethic.”
The sale drive runs through July 24. The complete list of salesmen and their earnings include:
Chase Beckner, $248; William & Jared Dittman, $202; Sage Moore, $174; Kelby & Rylen Harvey, $168; Cody Loe, $146; Nisha Banjao, $128; Erin Hanson, $68; Turstin, Millie & Travis Reid, $64; Jamie Muller, $60; Rozilyn Lockard, $52; Dylan Mourning, $50; JoJane Barta, $24; Jainyn Bergland, $24; Harlen Goin, $18; Harper Riddle, $12; and Grant Mills, $8.
