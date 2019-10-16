Local business owners who want to get a Lumberjack banner to display their business name may need to wait awhile.
The Lumberjack Booster Club has had an unforeseen amount of success with the sale of the school pride banners that can be seen along Main Avenue.
“We have already sold 50 banners,” booster club president Donny Masterson said. “It’s been very popular.”
Mr. Masterson said that those who are interested in purchasing a banner will be put on a waiting list without having to prepay.
“The last thing we want to do is take people’s money and not have a place to put their banner,” Mr. Masterson said. “We don’t want to sell more than we can actually put up.”
He said that the city is working with Avista to see if there are more poles on Main Avenue that can be used to display the banners. Mr. Masterson also said that the booster club will look into purchasing more brackets that will hold the banners.
“As soon as we get everything figured out they can be purchased again, until then we can still take down people’s names and add them to a list,” Mr. Masterson said.
Those interested in getting on the waiting list for a banner can contact Lynn Masterson at 208-568-1802 or Kriss Gibson at 208-582-2133.
