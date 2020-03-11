The St. Maries High School band students are slated for a performance on Wednesday March 18.
The group will be performing “Marches in March” at the St. Maries Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m. The entire community is invited to the free concert.
The concert will also feature a solo performance by Judah Davis who was just recognized at the state level for his talent.
For more information contact the high school at 208-245-2142.
