Benewah County is accepting bids for airfield pavement maintenance and bituminous surface treatment on the St. Maries Airport.
Bids will be received by 2:00 p.m. Thursday March 26 and will then be opened and read aloud at the County Commissioners Office.
The project will be funded through aviation fees collected by the federal government.
The work will consist of marking removal, crack sealing, seal coat application and applying pavement markings on the airfield. Other items of maintenance will include the bituminous surface treatment of the runway.
Bid applications are currently available and can be obtained at www.to-engineersplanroom.com.
Bidders must register on that same website.
A prebid conference will be 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the St. Maries Airport office.
For more information contact the County Commissioners Office 208-245-2234.
