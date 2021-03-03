The unsanctioned shooting range located south of St. Maries near the mouth of Canyon Creek will be closed during the week and any time forestry or timber harvesting activities are being conducted. This closure will begin within the next two weeks.
Crews will place “No Shooting” signs at the shooting bench during hours when logging operations are occurring. There is to be no shooting any time the signs are out or if activity is being carried on or near the timber sale.
The land where the range is located is owned by Inland Empire Paper Company, and they reserve the right to close the range if they deem risk to their crew is too high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.