The Benewah County 4-H Festival of Awards will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Walker Building at the Benewah County Fairgrounds in St. Maries.
Youth and their families are invited to attend. Several awards will be given out to youth, including high point awards, as well as the Volunteer of the Year award. RSVP is appreciated by Sept. 27 by calling 208-245-2422 or by email benewah@uidaho.edu.
