The Emida Fire Protection District (EFPD) received support from a local business this last week.
Clearwater Power Company along with CoBank donated $5,000 to the EFPD in order to help the department fund upgrades to its communications systems.
Clearwater Power donated as a way to give back to the community it serves. At the end of each year, the company’s board of directors look for ways to put its surplus funds to use.
It has made the donations to local entities thanks to one of its lenders, CoBank, for the last six years. This year CoBank decided to extend its donations to any non-profit organization within Clearwater Powers’ service area.
Clearwater decided to donate $2,500 to three fire stations in its service area, which included EFPD. CoBank matched the funds for each donation bringing the grand total to $5,000.
Clearwater Power’s director of member relations, Jeff Marshall, said he was excited to attend last week’s EFPD board meeting to present the check. He said he was greeted and treated like family.
“They gave me the whole tour of the building and it was nice to meet everyone,” Marshall said. “We know the Emida Fire crews are really good stewards when they receive funds and they’ll put it to good use.”
Though there are instances where Clearwater Power doesn’t have much funds at the end of the year, Marshall said they like to do what they can to help local community partners.
“Clearwater power itself is not for profit so there isn’t always a lot of funds left at the end of the year,” he said. “What extra money we get we like to try and get it matched so we can put the funds to good use like supporting our rural fire districts.”
EFPD Chief, Bill Swam, said he and the board members were grateful to see the support and plan on installing a new repeater on an antenna tower at the Palouse Divide.
“We were honored to get the donation,” Chief Swam said. “These funds will go a long ways towards our communications upgrades.”
“We really appreciate Jeff coming out,” he added.
Swam said the EFPD has had a good year so far with upgrades and retaining volunteers though COVID has put a damper on the department conducting training for new recruits. He said he hopes to see a return to form in spring 2022.
For more information contact the EFPD at 208-245-1900.
