Governor Brad Little appointed the members of the group he created to advise on the implementation of Shared Stewardship in Idaho. The initiative that aims to reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, and support jobs through additional, coordinated active land management projects.
“The protection of our rural communities and the health of our forests are critical issues that go beyond just one government agency or interest,” Governor Little said. “These individuals are leaders in forest management and policy, and I appreciate them stepping up to ensure we consider all aspects to effectively implement Shared Stewardship in Idaho.”
Part of the Shared Stewardship goal is to double the number of acres treated on federal forests in Idaho by 2025. Using mechanical treatments, commercial forest restoration treatments, and prescribed fire, partners will focus treatments on the 6.1 million acres that have been federally designated for insect and disease infestation.
In July, Governor Little announced the identification of two large project areas – one in northern Idaho and one in southern Idaho – where federal, state, and private land management activities will align to reduce wildfire risk to communities, create and sustain jobs, and improve the health of Idaho’s forests and watersheds.
Governor-elect Little and federal officials signed the Shared Stewardship agreement in December of 2018. The Shared Stewardship initiative builds on the success of the state’s four-year-old Good Neighbor Authority program in which the IDL shares in implementing land management projects on national forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.