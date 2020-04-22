Benewah County residents are encouraged to continue conducting controlled burns despite an advisement against it by state agencies.
The Idaho Department of Lands, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Welfare issued a joint press release to ask the public from refraining from nonessential open burning.
The statement said that smoke from open burning can cause unnecessary public health and safety concerns and impact local service providers who are already overtasked and underequipped due to the coronavirus.
However, the statement is only an advisement and not an order according to IDL Public Information Officer Sharla Alredge.
“It is a recommendation, not a restriction,” Ms. Alredge. “The recommendation does not include forest management needs, such as burning slash from a timber harvest. Some counties and municipalities have implemented burn bans, to which the public must adhere. IDL currently does not have burn restrictions in Benewah County – which is specific to essential burning.
St. Maries Fire Department Chief Larry Naccarato wants people to conduct burns now and not later in the year.
“We have no cases [of coronavirus]. I don’t know what their thought is. I am not restricting burning because this is the only time of year we have. If we wait till August we could wind up burning some serious acreage,” Chief Naccarato said.
Chief Naccarato also advised people conducting burns to plan ahead, notify neighbors and notify the department.
The Department of Environmental Quality suggested that if people are going to burn they take measures to reduce smoke. Measures include burning only dry material and keeping piles small.
The DEQ also advises people to burn during the midday to take advantage of air currents to help reduce smoke. However, Chief Naccarato wants people to conduct burns in the early morning or in the evening.
“The middle of the day when it is hot and the winds are moving is the worst time to burn,” Chief Naccarato said. “Five to seven in the morning or evening is the best time to burn.”
Chief Naccarato encouraged anyone with questions to call the department.
The non-emergency number for the St. Maries fire department is 208-245-5253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.