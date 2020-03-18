Benewah County residents may be able to qualify for disaster loan assistance through the SBA following the declaration by the federal agency.
The SBA designated Benewah, Latah and Nez Perce counties for the disaster declaration because of the coronavirus. The designation means that local business owners, private non-profits, homeowners and renters may qualify for disaster loan relief.
Call 1-800-659-2955 for more information or contact the SBA by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
