The state of Idaho must pay for an inmate’s gender confirmation surgery, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decided Feb. 10.
The decision comes after a bitter fight which began in 2017 over whether denying gender confirmation surgery to a gender-dysphoric inmate is a constitutional rights violation. Governor Brad Little announced that the state will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Ninth Circuit’s ruling.
“I remain committed to appealing this case to the U.S. Supreme Court – that effort is already underway – and t ensuring that Idaho taxpayers do not have to pay for a procedure that is not medically necessary.”
Andree Edmo, who identifies as female, has been in prison since Edmo pleaded guilty in 2012 to sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy at a house party. Edmo was 21 years of age at the time. Edmo will remain in prison until July 2021.
While incarcerated, Edmo has attempted self-castration and suicide several times, with distress over gender identity cited as the cause. Edmo sued the state in 2017 for refusing to allow her to undergo gender confirmation surgery. The court ruled that such an operation, as well as a transfer to a women’s correctional facility, was necessary in order to prevent further problems.
The state appealed the decision to the 9th Circuit court of appeals, which ruled that the surgery would be necessary – and that the state would pay for the procedure. The judges ruled that denying the surgery amounted to cruel and unusual punishment, violating Edmo’s rights under the Eighth Amendment.
Idaho again appealed the decision, asking the court to reconsider the case. The court determined Feb. 10 that their decision would stand.
However, a number of Ninth Circuit judges filed dissenting opinions, saying that describing any other course of treatment as “cruel and unusual punishment” was without legal precedent. A total of nine judges, led by Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain, signed on to the dissent.
The cost of male-to-female gender reassignment surgery can vary from $7,000 to $24,000, dependent on various factors. Critics have said that the state’s contracted private prison healthcare provide, Corizon Health, covers necessary surgeries under its $46 million annual contract.
However, it is not clear whether the operation would be treated as necessary, as Edmo’s medical treatment without gender confirmation surgery was supported and reviewed by several physicians. Their medical opinion was that Edmo’s mental health was not sufficiently stable, and that gender confirmation surgery could worsen those issues.
As of August 2019, the state of Idaho has spent more than $300,000 appealing the case in the 9th District.
Gov. Little said that the state would begin procedures to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court within 90 days of the decision. If the court agrees to hear the case, it will likely not be tried until 2021 – around the time that Edmo is set to be released.
