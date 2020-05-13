High schools in the area have given the green light for graduation and seniors will get to return to their schools one last time.
The St. Maries High School will host it's graduation ceremony on June 6, but the school will still adhere to social distancing and gathering restrictions suggested by Governor Brad Little.
Instead of the ceremony being in the gymnasium, the high school will host a drive-in graduation in the gymnasium parking lot.
Principal John Cordell said that there will be a stage set up by the gym and that the ceremony will also be broadcast on KOFE 1240 A.M.
He said that the broadcast will allow for the Valedictorian and Salutatorian to be able to give their honorary speeches.
“We know a lot of other school's are doing something similar,” Mr. Cordell said. “Our seniors earned this and we did not want them to go without recognition.”
Mr. Cordell said that they had to do something for their seniors because he knew it was very unlikely that the school would be able to host a large gathering inside anytime soon.
“The state closure is not going to let us have more than 200 people gather by then period,” Mr. Cordell said.
The graduation ceremony will also be broadcast on Facebook live.
St. Maries Superintendent Alica Holthaus said that having a ceremony for this year's seniors was crucial, and that she is glad that they will be able to take part in something that is seen by many as a right of passage.
“It's very important to honor the seniors' big moment,” Ms. Holthaus said. “We want to give them those special moments like being able to walk across stage and receive their diploma.”
The Kootenai High School plans to host it's graduation ceremony in the high school gymnasium on June 6. Superintendent Dennis Kachelmier said that because they have a smaller graduating class, they should be able to keep the attendance under 50 people.
He said that there are 10 graduates this year and each of them can have three guests attend the ceremony. He said that the school plans to have an F.M. booster in the parking lot so that other guests and family members can tune in and listen to the ceremony.
The Kootenai High School senior graduation will also be broadcast on Facebook live.
The Lakeside High School also plans to host it's graduation in a drive-in format on June 20.
Principal Jennifer Hall said that the graduates will be placed on bleachers at the football field six feet apart.
From there she said that they will have their Valedictorian and Salutatorian give their speeches. The seniors will be called down one at a time to receive their diplomas, after which they will have a their photo taken.
Seniors will then join their family in their vehicle and be able to leave.
Ms. Hall said that the event will be recorded on their camera system they recently purchased for the football field. They will also have the recording posted on their Facebook later that day.
She said they are currently working on providing a way for community members to be able to listen to the ceremony via F.M. radio.
Form more information call the St. Maries High School at 208-245-2142, the Kootenai High School at 208-689-3311, or the Lakeside High School at 208-686-1627.
