Sources say that construction on the Marimn Health youth center will continue through the winter in order to hit the end of 2020 completion deadline.
Heather Keen, the strategic develop director for Marimn Health, said that construction crews have hit a few miles-stones on the project since the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and Marinm Health broke ground on the project in August.
Ms. Keen said that crews have recently started laying a concrete foundation for the center. She said that concrete slabs as well as footings and stonewalls are currently being constructed.
“We are really starting to see an outline of the building,” Ms. Keen said.
She said that crews plan to continue work throughout the winter months, and that so far crews have not had too many challenges since construction started.
Ms. Keen said that she hopes that when the center is complete that it will be a huge success for residents in the Plummer-Worley area.
“This is a big investment,” Ms. Keen said. “Not just for the future of the tribe but also for the future of the area and the residents too.”
The youth center will provide 32,200 square feet of activity space that will include a family water park with a water slide, indoor splash pad with zero depth entry and children’s play area, a lazy river, and lap lanes.
It will include a dedicated space for the Boys & Girls Club of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe to run programs. The club space includes a technology center, teen center, art room, and activity spaces.
The center will also feature outdoor sports areas including a basketball court, softball and baseball fields, and football field that can double as powwow grounds.
There will also be a small adult fitness area, community meeting rooms, office and meeting space for behavioral health professionals, as well as medical exam rooms and a space for child development, therapy and other future programs.
Ms. Keen said that Marimn Health and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe provided both inside and outside activity areas to accommodate year round use.
“We really thought about the fact that we do get some gloomy months around here,” Ms. Keen said. “There are areas outside to play but when it starts to get to the winter months there is plenty of play area inside too. We wanted a place that the community could use year round.”
For more information on the youth center contact Marimn Health at 208-686-1931.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.