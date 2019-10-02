Idaho Fish and Game commission has proposed limiting the number of nonresident tags and increasing nonresident fees for the first time since 2009.
Fish and Game commissioners and staff at public meetings this year heard consistent and repeated complaints about hunter crowding, according to Fish and Game. To address resident concerns, commissioners adopted a proposed rule to allow the commission the ability to limit nonresident tags in any elk zone, or big game hunting units, to 10 percent of the previous five-year average of all hunters in a unit or zone. The proposed rule must be approved by the 2020 Legislature before it could take effect.
In addition, commissioners proposed legislation that would increase nonresident fees, including a 10 percent hike for most nonresident fees. Archery and muzzleloader could increase more.
Nonresidents make up 57 percent of all of Fish and Game license and tag revenue.
Prices for nonresident wolf tags and Disabled American Veteran tags would not change, and there is no proposed change for resident fees, which increased in 2017.
