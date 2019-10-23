Eighteen candidates, four contested races and one $22 million jail bond will on the area ballots when voters go to the polls, Nov. 5.
The cities of St. Maries, Plummer, Harrison and the Plummer Gateway Fire District have contested races. Voters in Shoshone County will decide whether to approve a public safety and law enforcement facility, which would include a jail.
The election is Nov. 5 but voters have until Oct. 25 to request an absentee ballot. Voters can also vote absentee, in person at the Benewah and Shoshone County courthouses.
Plummer precinct voters have a new poll location this election. Instead of voting at the Plummer Community Center, they will cast their ballots at the Plummer Bible Church.
Residents of Calder, Clarkia and Avery will receive ballots by mail.
In Benewah County, for more information, call 208-245-3212. In Shoshone County call 208-752-1264.
St. Maries
There are four candidates seeking three open positions on the St. Maries city council. Three incumbents, Laci Hanson, Randall Saunders and Ed Spooner are running along with Laci St. John.
Plummer
There are two candidates seeking election as mayor of the WestSide community. Incumbent Bill Weems is being challenged by Tim Clark.
In addition, voters will elect two council members and there are two candidates; Leticia Kennar and Julie Miller.
Plummer Gateway Fire
Two candidates are seeking the post of fire commission for the fire district. They are Kevin Koropatnicki and Tim Bonnell-Hall.
Harrison
Five candidates are vying for three open council seats in Harrison. The candidates are Joe Cornell, Jordan Hall, Valerie Harris, Nick John and Linda Lacitinola.
Mr. Hall serves as interim-mayor. No candidates have filed for the position.
Tensed
Richard Keaveny seeks the position as mayor and two individuals are running for council, Vern Fritsche and Ben Koester. A two-year seat on the council has no candidates.
Worley
No newcomers have filed and incumbents remain unopposed. Mayor Charlene Waddell and councilmen Karen Babbitt and Robert Wienclaw all seek re-election.
Shoshone County Jail
Voters will decide whether to approve construction of a $22,444,685 jail and public safety building. County officials estimate the additional tax to fund the project will cost property owners $75.79 per $100,000 in assessed value.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.