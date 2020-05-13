Kindred Spirits Arts opens in Harrison

Harrison is getting a new art studio this month. Kindred Spirit Arts Studio will be opening on Memorial Day weekend filled with one of a kind art by local artists. Most of the artwork is repurposed items that have been given a fresh look with artistic help from Debbie Gregoire and Sherry Moncrieff. They both enjoy making things new from things old.
“I enjoy re-purposing things I find into one of a kind art,” Said Sherry Moncrieff. “It gives me joy to bring new life into these items.”
The shop has a wide variety of things from tea towels and shirts to whimsical yard decorations and Christmas ornaments. There are paintings and photography by local artists on the walls and shelves and unique items that will make you smile.
The art studio is located between the Harrison Post Office and Harrison Grange Hall. It will be officially opened beginning Sat., May 23 and Sun., May 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They will be continue to be opened every Wed. through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
There will be an annex to the shop at the Osprey Inn Bed and Breakfast as well.
