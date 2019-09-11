Governor Brad Little has appointed two members to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Derick Atterbury has been reappointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission representing the Upper Snake Region. He is an irrigation company operations manager residing in Idaho Falls. He studied environmental sciences at Idaho State University and University of Idaho.
Bradley Melton has been appointed to the Commission representing the Clearwater Region. He works as an Edward Jones Investments financial advisor residing in Lewiston. He received his undergraduate degree from Eastern Washington University and a Master of Science from Central Washington University.
Mr. Melton replaces Dan Blanco of Moscow on the Commission.
Commissioners are appointed by the Governor to serve four-year terms and are confirmed by the Idaho State Senate.
