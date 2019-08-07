Valley Vista Care St. Maries broke ground on a $2.5 million renovation project, July 31.
Changes to the facility include a new commercial kitchen, expanded physical therapy center and dining area, the creation of 10 private residence rooms, and upgrade utility infrastructure and the laundry facility.
“Changes to the facility will provide more space, efficiency and improve the lives of residents,” CEO Chuck Lloyd said.
While the board ceremoniously broke ground Wednesday, work on the project began about two weeks ago according to Mike LaPlante, construction consultant for the project.
“We are about halfway through the demo portion of phase one of the two-phase project,” Mr. LaPlante said.
Phase one of the renovation began July 15. During the first phase, crews will complete utility upgrades, dining renovations and improvements to the laundry facility.
According to Mr. LaPlante, construction is going according to plan.
“There are no surprises yet,” Mr. LaPlante said. “You never know what you’ll find sometimes.”
Phase 2 is scheduled to begin February 2020 and include the construction of 10 private resident rooms that will accommodate residents in the behavioral program. The new rooms will not increase the patient capacity of the complex.
The project’s tentative completion date is April 2020 according to Valley Vista Care CEO Chuck Lloyd.
“There might be some difficulties as we get further into the project. But Mr. LaPlante has done a lot of work here and knows the building. He is a great person to have on the project,” Board President Claudia Spooner said.
Mr. LaPlante formerly owned Mountain View Construction, which he operated for 34 years before retiring. Projects he worked on include the St. Maries Banner Bank building, the amphitheater in St. Maries City Park and multiple Valley Vista Care facilities throughout Idaho.
For those involved in the planning, the start of construction is an exciting milestone.
“We are very excited. This is something we have worked toward for about two years. We had a meeting as soon as Ginno moved in,” Ms. Spooner said. “There is nothing more exciting than to see a construction trailer on site.”
Ginno Construction is the contractor for the project.
