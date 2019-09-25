Brusseau receives scholarship

St. Maries High School graduate Kendall Brusseau was awarded the 2019 VPPPA William “Sully” Sullivan Scholarship.
The $3,500 scholarship is given to an employee at a participating Voluntary Protection Program site; Ms. Brusseau has worked at PotlatchDeltic St. Maries Complex since 2015. She has worked with the safety department for the past two summers, college holidays and weekends working on projects to improve safety and injury prevention throughout the complex.
The scholarship recognizes an employee who has made significant contributions to the safety program at his or her site.
Ms. Brusseau is the daughter of Mark and Theresa Brusseau, and she graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with a degree in exercise sciences. She is currently in the process of obtaining a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
