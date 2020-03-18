BCH to use single entrance

Benewah Community Hospital will be limiting patients to one entrance at the Hospital.
The Entrance to be used is on the side of the Emergency Department. The 7th street entrance will be closed and the 8th Street circle drive entrance will be closed as well.
Please enter through the side entrance of the ER. Arrows and signs will be posted. An employee will meet you inside the door to check your temperature and ask how you are feeling.
