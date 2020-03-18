Idaho was awarded over $4 million by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in support of the COVID 19 response.
The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide with the resources directed for grants to states, territories, localities, and tribes to accelerate planning and readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.
The funds will also help to develop tools, strategies, technical assistance and program support. It will also support ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.
The CDC will use networks to reach out to state and local jurisdictions to access initial funding.
For more information about the virus visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
