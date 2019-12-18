Heather Keen, director of strategic development for Marimn Health, was honored by the Idaho Business Review as a Woman of the Year.
The business publication, which is published in Boise, named 50 women from throughout Idaho to receive the award. Honorees were scored on four criteria including excellence in leadership, professional accomplishment, mentorship and community involvement.
The winners will be recognized at the newspaper’s annual Women of the Year gala in Boise March 11, 2020.
