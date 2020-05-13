A challenge to keep good grades five years ago paid off for this year's Kootenai High School Valedictorian.
This year's Valedictorian, Garrett Renner, has striven to stay on the Honor Roll since he was challenged to do so in middle school.
“In eighth grade, my class made a goal to try to have everyone in the class be on the honor roll,” Garrett said. “I didn't actually know what that meant back then, so I just tried to have nearly straight A's if not straight A's.”
“I had crappy grades in sixth and seventh grade because I didn't try when it came to school back then, so it felt cool to have good grades,” Garrett said. “I knew that if I could get those good grades once that I could do it again, so I just continued to do so throughout high school.”
He said despite keeping good grades throughout high school, he was still surprised to find out that he was selected to be this year's Valedictorian.
“I was very shocked when I found out that I was valedictorian,” Garrett said. “I always thought it would be cool to be Valedictorian, but I didn't think I would get it because there are multiple students in my class that have always had good grades.”
Garrett said that his favorite high school teacher was his algebra and geometry teacher Ms. McCullough because she helped him excel in his favorite subject.
“My favorite subject has always been and will always be math,” Garrett said. “She (Ms. McCullough) was my favorite because she wouldn't help students until she felt that they had given their best effort to try and solve the problem on their own.”
“I have always been good at math, but I think that having her as a teacher helped me become even better, because it forced me to expand the way I would think about things which made it easier for me to find answers on my own,” Garrett said.
Garrett said that he looks forward to his first year of college at Lewis-Clark State College. He is undecided on a major.
Garrett is the son of Melanie and Clay Renner.
Salutatorian Mitchell Vawter said that he was happy to find out he earned the honor.
“I was pretty excited. I had received a letter in the mail and it put a smile on my face,” Mitchell said.
He said that his inspiration to keep good grades in school was his parents and his many teachers over the years.
“My parents were a big part of it,” Mitchell said. “My teachers were an inspiration knowing that doing the work they assign is respectful to the. It felt good to stay on the Honor Roll.
Mitchell said that he enjoyed his history classes in school, and he was fond of his English classes because of the discussions it would generate with his teachers and classmates.
“My favorite teacher was Mrs. Burrows,” Mitchell said. “I enjoyed the assignments and the way she taught her classes. I had a lot of good discussions in her class.”
Mitchell said that he plans to attend North Idaho College in the fall. He said he wants to get his associates in General Studies and plans to transfer.
Mitchell is the son of Les and Dana Vawter.
