The fire danger level will drop to moderate in Benewah County.
The Benewah County Fire Chiefs, Coeur d'Alene Tribal Fire Management and Idaho Department of Lands determined that the fire danger level will be lowered on Sept. 13.
On that same day, the Idaho Department of Lands will begin to issue Burn Permits again for residential yard debris outside of city limits.
To obtain a burn permit, residents are asked to visit burnpermits.idaho.gov or call 208-245-4551.
To burn debris within city limits, residents are asked to call their local fire department.
For more information call the local fire department or reach out to the Idaho Department of Lands at 208-245-4551.
