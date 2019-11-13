Members of the Fernwood Senior Center want to celebrate the finished construction of the new senior center.
Fernwood community members are invited to a special appreciation dinner hosted by the members of the senior center.
Contractors have recently put the finishing touches on the Fernwood Senior Center. Cindy Newsom, who is associated with the center, said that the building is finally complete after two additional years of construction. The senior center officially moved into the new building in October of 2017.
She said that now is the perfect time to celebrate those who helped the project come together and those who continue to support the senior center.
“We figured it was time to show our appreciation,” Ms. Newsom said. “We wanted to feed the many patrons and community members who helped us reach our goal and helped along the way. Without them it wouldn't have been possible.”
She said that the dinner will be a potluck and that the seniors will make specialty meals and desserts for those who attend. Ms. Newsom said that there will be a variety of different dishes.
The dinner will be on Saturday Nov. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m at the Fernwood Senior Center.
