A woman pleaded guilty in court last week for her involvement with stealing more than $10,000 from her former employer.
Nicole M. Bodey, 29, St. Maries was sentenced Friday for a felony charge of grand theft after being reported to police for stealing money from Shift & Grind Coffee while employed at the business.
Bodey plead guilty to the charge.
Judge Scott Wayman withheld judgment on the charge and ordered that Bodey serve 30 days in jail with two years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $12,402.69 before the end of her probation.
Bodey must also pay court fines and serve 100 hours of community service.
Before sentencing, Bodey gave her testimony on her actions saying what she did was out of character.
“I realized what I did was wrong. It’s not me, it’s something I did. It was a mistake,” Bodey said. “I did it while I was desperate and it was a bad judgment call.”
Judge Wayman said according to testimonies written by the owner of the business, Bodey’s actions had affected more than one person and created an atmosphere of distrust at the business.
“I read over all the material. You stole, kids in kindergarten know that’s wrong,” Judge Wayman said. “You have a major problem with your thought process here.”
“Your actions impact everyone in that business,” he added.
Bodey was reported to the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office by Shift and Grind owner Alissa Michael June 7, after Michael found that Bodey had written 19 checks to herself beyond what was owed to her.
The fraud was previously reported to have occurred between April 15, 2020 and March 3, 2021.
Michael reported that she discovered the fraudulent activity after reviewing her business records on advice from her partner who had heard that Bodey was in financial trouble.
Bodey is expected to serve 30 days in jail starting January 1, 2022.
