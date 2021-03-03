After more than 37 years of service to Idaho parks, Ron Hise plans to retire from his position at Heyburn State Park this month.
Mr. Hise started his career with the state in 1983 when he was hired as a seasonal employee at Heyburn State Park. He said that he then transferred to Cataldo Mission Park in 1984 and only remained there for a year before returning to Heyburn to take a ranger position.
After his return, he never left. Instead he worked his way up the ranks at the park and eventually became the park’s assistant manager and in 2006 the park manager.
“I might be one of the only guys in the state that has worked his way up in one spot, a lot of us will move around and relocate to other positions,” Mr. Hise. “I just love it here at the park so I wanted to come back after I left and didn’t want to leave.”
Mr. Hise said that he has seen a lot of change at Heyburn over the years that he has spent working within the park. He said some of his favorite memories or accomplishments was aiding the creation of the park’s resource management plan.
He said that the plan allowed for the park to manage timber removal as well as restoration of certain areas. Mr. Hise said that he thinks a side effect of the resource management was the amount of wildlife that moved into the part in the years after.
“The diversity of wildlife in the park really improved,” Mr. Hise said. “You didn’t see much elk in the park before but now we see them and moose more often.”
Another thing that he said sticks out in his mind was the establishment of the Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes in though the park.
“I’d said before that I remember seeing the train come over the Chatcolet Trestle once a day in 1983 and never thought to myself that one day it would be part of a state-of-the-art hiking and biking trail,” Mr. Hise said.
Mr. Hise said that over the years he didn’t have too many negative aspects to his job. He said that some of the things that stood out was the occasional negative encounter with a park visitor or when things would break during inconvenient times of the year.
“Compared to the amount of great encounters I would have or seeing people leaving with a smile the bad encounters here and there didn’t outweigh the positive,” Mr. Hise said.
Mr. Hise said that he looks forward to making more time for his hobbies during his retirement. He said that something he has always wanted to do is explore more of the parts of Idaho he hasn’t visited as well as make time for outdoor recreation.
“I’ve lived in Idaho for over 37 years and there are still parts of it that I want to explore,” Mr. His said. “That and I’ve always had to schedule my hobbies like fishing around work and now I will be able to make more time for things like that.”
Mr. Hise’s official last day at Heyburn State Park is March 19.
