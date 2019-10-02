A St. Maries man was pronounced dead at the scene after a one-vehicle accident near Plummer Sept. 25.
According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the accident occurred at 10:01 a.m. two miles south of Plummer. Lawrence W. Derry, age 85, was driving northbound on US95 in a red Chevrolet Aveo when he unexpectedly crossed the center line and left the road on the opposing shoulder. The vehicle rolled approximately 40 feet before coming to a stop on its roof.
Mr. Derry, who was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident, was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.
