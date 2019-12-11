Two St. Maries schools were among only nine in the state that received funding from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.
The Technical Assistance Awards were given to Heyburn Elementary and the UpRiver Elementary schools. They will enable the schools to implement the Healthy Minds Partnership, which is a joint effort between schools and behavioral health providers.
The premise of the effort is that clinical behavioral healthcare providers are located within schools so students can conveniently access necessary care, thus limiting school absences, making things easier on parents who don’t have to scramble to get kids to appointments and reducing transportation barriers.
“The St. Maries School District appreciates the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s support in helping us better meet our students behavioral and mental health needs,” said Jenifer Miller, director of special education for the St. Maries School District.
The nine Technical Assistance Grants, valued at approximately $50,000, were issued immediately so schools can implement the Healthy Minds Partnership in the 2020-21 academic year.
Other schools that received the funding are American Falls High School, Glenns Ferry K12, Homedale High School, Homedale Middle School, Bickel Elementary School, Canyon Ridge High School and IB Perrine Elementary School all in Twin Falls.
