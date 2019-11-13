BBQ for children to meet heroes

The St. Maries Spectrum Supporters will provide an opportunity for area children to meet local heroes.
The local support group will host a BBQ and raffle that will be open to all children and parents in the area. The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet members of the local fire department, police department and other emergency services.
Spectrum Supporters president Reggie Mourning said that it is important for area children to get a chance to meet local law enforcement and first responders. She said that many times when children are exposed to local heroes it is usually when they are in the line of duty and not in a personable way.
She said she wants to provide an opportunity for kids to meet and learn more about the duties of the city's local heroes in a fun environment.
“I think when kids usually see a police officer in public, they are pulling someone over. When you see firefighters, they are putting out a house fire, or an EMT when they are rushing to save a life,” Ms. Mourning said. “Kids need to know that without the uniform that these people are human beings too, and that they have a really important job.”
She said that children will not only get the opportunity to meet the local heroes but also they will be able to view their emergency vehicles. Children who attend will also get the chance to meet Smokey the Bear.
Ms. Mourning said the children that attend will each be given a goody bag and a plastic fireman's helmet. She said that the BBQ is free to both children and parents. She also said that Benewah Beverage and St. Maries Harvest Foods will be providing the drinks and food at the BBQ.
There will also be a raffle for gift certificates, apparel and other items from local businesses. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event with single tickets costing $1 or a bundle of six tickets can be bought for $5.
“We have over $500 worth of gift certificates from local businesses for people to win,” Ms. Mourning said. “I'm very thankful to the community and local businesses that have donated or have got involved. Anyone who has had the heart to donate to this cause, that contribution can't go unsaid.”
The Spectrum Supporters have more events planned for local children in the upcoming months with the next being a Christmas event planned for December.
“We are definitely not going to stop with this one event,” Ms. Mourning said. “It's important that kids get to be involved in something like these events.”
The St. Maries Spectrum Supporters are a support group that meets monthly to bring awareness to issues regarding children and adults with ADHD, Down syndrome, autism, and more. Ms. Mourning said that the group's meetings have been successful and that it is a great way for community members to connect and educate one another.
She said that the parents and community members are invited to their next meeting on Dec. 1.
The heroic event will be at the St. Maries fire station on 308 W. Jefferson Avenue on Sunday November 17 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.